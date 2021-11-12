AdaptHealth Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

AHCO stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.03.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.86%. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,168,000 after buying an additional 566,410 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 13.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,583,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,801,000 after purchasing an additional 307,462 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in AdaptHealth by 26.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,735,000 after purchasing an additional 471,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 21.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 281,037 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in AdaptHealth by 20.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after purchasing an additional 260,215 shares during the period. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.