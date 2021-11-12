ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.14.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $122,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $396,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 48.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

