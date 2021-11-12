adidas AG to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of adidas in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for adidas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADDYY. Bank of America cut shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $161.54 on Friday. adidas has a 12 month low of $149.45 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

