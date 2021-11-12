adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for adidas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.00.
OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $161.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $149.45 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.11.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.