adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for adidas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $161.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $149.45 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in adidas by 78.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in adidas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in adidas during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in adidas by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,423 shares during the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

