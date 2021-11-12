Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.
ADNT traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,323. Adient has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Adient from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.
About Adient
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.
