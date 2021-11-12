Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

ADNT traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,323. Adient has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Adient from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adient stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Adient worth $22,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

