Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Down to $44.35

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.35, but opened at $41.73. Adient shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 20,726 shares.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Adient from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.03.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,976,000 after buying an additional 3,595,916 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,184,336,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 1,443.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 674,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,483,000 after purchasing an additional 630,730 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $17,843,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth $18,797,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

