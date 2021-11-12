ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.66. 146,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.25. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

In other news, Director Young Kwon acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and have sold 2,341,949 shares valued at $3,015,016. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADMA Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of ADMA Biologics worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.