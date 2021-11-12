ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.
Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.66. 146,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.25. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94.
In other news, Director Young Kwon acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and have sold 2,341,949 shares valued at $3,015,016. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.