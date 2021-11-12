Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Lev Mizikovsky Buys 39,004 Shares

Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 39,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$132,613.60 ($94,724.00).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 124,842 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.54 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$441,940.68 ($315,671.91).

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 6,154 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,923.60 ($14,945.43).

On Tuesday, October 5th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 20,000 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.56 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,200.00 ($50,857.14).

On Friday, August 27th, Lev Mizikovsky sold 20,000 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.60 ($2.57), for a total transaction of A$72,000.00 ($51,428.57).

On Wednesday, August 25th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 7,300 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,820.00 ($17,728.57).

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

Advance NanoTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

