Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $93.98 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

