Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.47

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.48. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 7,403,896 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.19.
Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.
About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)
Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.
