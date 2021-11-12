Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.47

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.48. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 7,403,896 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.19.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 292.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 41.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 66,877 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 4,394.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 6.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

