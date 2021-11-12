Advisor Resource Council Makes New $200,000 Investment in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $8.02 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.