Advisor Resource Council Makes New $245,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,784,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Citigroup by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,209 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $68.87 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

