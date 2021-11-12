Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TNL opened at $55.54 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

