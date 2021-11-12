Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Position in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONCY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $110.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.57.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

