Advisor Resource Council Takes $249,000 Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 58.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.