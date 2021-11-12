Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $112.37 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $84.66 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

