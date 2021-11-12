Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

AEG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Aegon stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aegon by 23.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after buying an additional 647,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aegon by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,481,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 490,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 260.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 470,340 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

