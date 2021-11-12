Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s stock price rose 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 20,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,017,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

AEHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $663.13 million, a P/E ratio of -411.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 100,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 150,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $2,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 878,572 shares of company stock worth $14,661,919 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 54.0% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

