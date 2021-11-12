Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading 8.8% Higher

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s stock price traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.00. 20,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,017,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $663.13 million, a P/E ratio of -411.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 878,572 shares of company stock worth $14,661,919. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.