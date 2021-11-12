AerCap (NYSE:AER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

AerCap stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.00. 1,305,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.54. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AerCap stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253,786 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of AerCap worth $30,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.