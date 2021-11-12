Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives $20.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 25,369,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,699,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,101,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEVA stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

