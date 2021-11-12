Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.
Shares of AFMD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.70. 24,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Affimed has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.
