Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of AFMD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.70. 24,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Affimed has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Affimed stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Affimed were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

