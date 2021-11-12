Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) VP Siphelele Jiyane Sells 4,106 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $151.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.01. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,254,000 after buying an additional 2,633,037 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $362,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $278,280,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,506,000 after purchasing an additional 589,722 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.