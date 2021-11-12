Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%.
Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.60. 631,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,508,042. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $176.65.
In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $218,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,096 shares of company stock worth $23,198,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
