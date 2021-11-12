Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.60. 631,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,508,042. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $176.65.

In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $218,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,096 shares of company stock worth $23,198,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

