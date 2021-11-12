Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given a C$45.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) has been given a C$45.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.25% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.22.

AFN traded up C$0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26. The firm has a market cap of C$634.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1,686.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.74. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.85 and a 52-week high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$308.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.0399998 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

