AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,911. The company has a market capitalization of $103.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

