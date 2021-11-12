Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Grupo Santander started coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of AFLYY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,237. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

