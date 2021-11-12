Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.81.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $191.61 on Monday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.85.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares in the company, valued at $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,624,632 shares of company stock worth $258,538,804 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.