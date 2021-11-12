Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Cowen raised Airbnb from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.81.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $191.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.85. The stock has a market cap of $120.45 billion and a PE ratio of -15.86. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,624,632 shares of company stock valued at $258,538,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.