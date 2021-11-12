AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for AirBoss of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $2.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.46. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOS. TD Securities upgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Pi Financial upped their target price on AirBoss of America to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.60.

BOS stock opened at C$38.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$36.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$15.09 and a 1-year high of C$43.88.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$145.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$127.47 million.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

