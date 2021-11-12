Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MIMO traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. 5,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,656. Airspan Networks has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49.

MIMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Airspan Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

