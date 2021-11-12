Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Downgraded by Danske

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DETNF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Nordea Equity Research raised Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DETNF opened at $39.68 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $41.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.