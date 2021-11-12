Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) PT Lowered to $5.00

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KERN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Akerna in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

KERN opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. Akerna has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.52.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative net margin of 175.24% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Akerna will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Akerna news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 11,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $30,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KERN. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Akerna by 28.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akerna by 22.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 14.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

