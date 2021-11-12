Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Given New $2.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

AKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Clarus Securities upped their price objective on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Akumin stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Akumin has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Akumin by 301.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akumin during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akumin by 62.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akumin in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akumin by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 446,270 shares during the period. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

