Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Given New $2.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
AKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Clarus Securities upped their price objective on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Akumin stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Akumin has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72.
About Akumin
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
