Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) EVP Sells $100,860.75 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ALK opened at $56.81 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3,533.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 242,069 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 445,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 164,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

