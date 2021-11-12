Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Reduced by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd decreased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,179,150 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,494,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,178,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,683,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 151.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 832,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 501,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

NYSE ALK opened at $56.81 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.23) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,350 shares of company stock worth $943,602. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.