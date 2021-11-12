Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Arnon Rosenthal Sells 100,000 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arnon Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 4th, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,533,000.00.
- On Monday, September 20th, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,580,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $22.64 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ALEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.
About Alector
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
