Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Arnon Rosenthal Sells 100,000 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arnon Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alector alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,533,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,580,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $22.64 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.