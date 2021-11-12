Aleph.im Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.51 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Aleph.im has a market cap of $86.04 million and $7.51 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001059 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00221719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00090261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,235,740 coins. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.