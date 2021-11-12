Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ALFA opened at GBX 203.24 ($2.66) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £609.72 million and a PE ratio of 28.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 169.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 148.22. Alfa Financial Software has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219 ($2.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

