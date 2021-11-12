Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CFO Sells $2,097,240.00 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $685.91 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.71 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $667.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $641.69.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.