Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.17 Million

Analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will report sales of $75.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.16 million and the lowest is $74.18 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $51.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $318.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.32 million to $321.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $350.88 million, with estimates ranging from $346.18 million to $355.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.19 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,643,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 127,911 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 349,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 690.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 515,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Alithya Group has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $155.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

