Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alkermes’ earnings beat estimates in Q3 while revenues missed the same. Vivitrol and Aristada continue to drive growth for the company. Approval of new drugs will add another revenue stream in the long run. In June 2021, the FDA approved Lybalvi (ALKS 3831) for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. The drug was launched in October 2021. Successful commercialization of the drug will boost Alkermes’ prospects. Its pipeline candidate, nemvaleukin alfa, is being developed in multiple studies for treating solid tumors. Other pipeline too is making good progress. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and royalty revenues, which remains a concern. Also, recent pipeline setbacks have hurt the stock severely. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

ALKS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.29.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.28, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $2,058,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $7,772,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

