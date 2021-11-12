Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Posts Earnings Results

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ALNA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.85. 22,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,093. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 407,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 80,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

