Alliance Data Systems (ADS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS):

11/1/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $128.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE ADS opened at $80.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.34. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Get Alliance Data Systems Co alerts:

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.