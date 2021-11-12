Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.28.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,464,000 after acquiring an additional 99,697 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 83,195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 949.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.
About Alliance Data Systems
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.