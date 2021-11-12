Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €254.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €229.08 ($269.51).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €197.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €205.95. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

