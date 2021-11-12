Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.79. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $44.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

