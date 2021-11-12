Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of ALSN opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

