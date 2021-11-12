Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), Zacks reports. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Allot Communications updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ALLT opened at $11.91 on Friday. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $421.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLT shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

