Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.55. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,010,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $9,499,987.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

